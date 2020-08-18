Clarksville man enters guilty plea for 2017 murders of wife, 2 kids

Jordan Hazel entered a guilty plea in Montgomery County for the 2017 murders of his wife, Keara and their two young children.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jordan Hazel entered a guilty plea in Montgomery County for the 2017 murders of his wife, Keara and their two young children.

Hazel shared emotional details of the crimes in the courtroom on Tuesday afternoon. According to our partners at Clarksville Now, Hazel admitted to shooting Keara before killing their 3-year-old son Kayden and 9-month-old daughter Jaylynn.

The plea would keep Hazel behind bars for the next 110 years on two life sentences, two counts of first degree murder consecutively. Hazel’s jury trial for the triple murder was set to begin next week.

Keara’s mother, Karen Griffin, spoke with News 2 last week about her hope for closure. Griffin said she has peace with the plea, knowing Hazel will never be able to hurt anyone else.

