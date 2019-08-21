Clarksville man charged federally after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Planned Parenthood in D.C.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Planned Parenthood_237938

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is being charged federally after posting threats to “shoot up” a Planned Parenthood facility in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to a release, 20-year-old Jacob Cooper of Clarksville went by the username “Jacco” on iFunny, a website where people can share photos, videos, and discussion topics. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on August 13, Cooper allegedly replied to a post made by another user that stated, “Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm.”

Federal officials said Cooper also allegedly left a post on another post on August 13 that read, “If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic Semper tyrannis.”

Cooper was charged with unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another located in D.C. and elsewhere.

If convicted, the 20-year-old faces five years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar