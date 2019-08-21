Clarksville man charged federally after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Planned Parenthood in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is being charged federally after posting threats to “shoot up” a Planned Parenthood facility in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to a release, 20-year-old Jacob Cooper of Clarksville went by the username “Jacco” on iFunny, a website where people can share photos, videos, and discussion topics.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on August 13, Cooper allegedly replied to a post made by another user that stated, “Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm.”

Federal officials said Cooper also allegedly left a post on another post on August 13 that read, “If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic Semper tyrannis.”

Cooper was charged with unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another located in D.C. and elsewhere.

If convicted, the 20-year-old faces five years in prison.