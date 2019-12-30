Clarksville kids selling paper airplanes to help the homeless

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young boy is cashing in on a simple craft as his love for aviation reaches new heights.

Colt Bryant’s business venture is taking off, now taking care of those in need in Clarksville, one paper airplane at a time.

He and his sister, Mackynzie, are finding out quickly that helping those in need can be fun.

“I think it’s really important as grown-ups and parents we teach our kids to be entrepreneurs not just make a paycheck but how to use your brain and think outside of the box,” Kacie Bryant said, the siblings’ mother.

This seven and nine-year-old duo is now helping those in need, selling two different types of paper airplanes, ninja stars and paper wallets. They donate 50 cents of every sale to YAIPak Outreach, a non-profit that aims to show the homeless they’re important by providing basic life necessities and resources, seeing those resources lead to recovery.

“Colt’s paper airplanes has been inspiring to see a little boy with a big heart to help impact other children whose hearts are hurting because of their traumatic situations,” Sherry Nicholson said, Founder of YAIPak Outreach. “His acts of kindness is something that we hope everyone can learn from no matter how simple the gesture is.”

Thanks to the siblings’ efforts, more than $100 was raised and handed over to YAIPaks.

“It’s easy to just push them off as someone else’s problem and the company were donating to is amazing because they see them as people​​,” said Kacie Bryant.

“They’re living on the streets they’re all dirty they don’t have anything to eat,” said Mackynzie.

Mackynzie said it makes her feel sad, but she’s turning that compassion into cold hard cash. $103 to be exact. All going to YAIPaks.

“It’s been a great lesson all the way around. I think it’s great I have an opportunity to be a part of that​​ ,” said Kacie Bryant.