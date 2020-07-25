Clarksville Humane Society to host ‘Kitten Shower’

Photo by Shawna Michaud

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Non-profit organizations stepped up to help save about 300 kittens off the streets, according to the Clarksville Humane Society.

Officials said Animal Control and the Humane Society spay-neuter clinic were directed to close temporarily in the middle of “kitten season.”

The Humane Society is hosting a Kitten Shower in order to help these organizations find homes for 100 orphaned kittens and a few adult cats too.

The event will be on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Rd., Clarksville, off Exit 4.

Officials said adoption feeds include: spay-neuter, vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV test, & flea preventive.

Kittens will cost $85 dollars or $150 dollars for a pair.

The Humane Society’s #NoMamaLeftBehind fund has covered the spays for mama cats, which reduced their fees to just $35.

If you do not wish to adopt a cat, you can still help. CHS officials will have playpen collection points in the lobby area for cat food, litter and other pet supplies.

COVID is still a threat to our community, but continued support of these tiny non-profits and finding homes for these animals is a necessity. Masks, social distancing between families, hand sanitizing, capacity limits, curbside check-in, and temperature checks at the door will be required to keep everyone safe & healthy. To reduce congestion at the event, please limit attendance to the adoption areas to serious adopters & their families only.

Clarksville Humane Society

Email humanesociety@clarksville.com for more information.

