Clarksville garage shut down indefinitely after severe cracking found

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A parking garage in downtown Clarksville is now closed off after severe cracks were found in the foundation of the structure.

Cumberland Plaza Garage at 2nd and Commerce Streets, has traffic barrels and police cars blocking the entrances.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure that we closed it off,” said Joe Pitts, mayor of Clarksville.

Mayor Pitts says an engineering firm found severe cracking in the concrete and deemed the garage unsafe to occupy. City leaders are now in the process of hiring a firm to do a thorough evaluation of the structure and recommend repairs.

“Just like any city facility, it’s reliant on tax revenue to fund repairs and new buildings,” said Pitts. “Taxpayers will have to foot the bill. That’s why we want to be very careful. We’re also being safe too.”

262 parking spaces were leased out of the Cumberland Plaza parking garage to county government and nearby businesses. The city has now partnered with local businesses and First Baptist Church, which will be offering free parking spots to those who need it.

“Our Clarksville Transit System is running a free shuttle on a 15 minute day to pick folks up at these lots. You can follow them on the new app they have so, you always know where the shuttle is,” Pitts explained.

Austin Peay State University is also offering parking for a fee.