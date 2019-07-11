Clarksville family’s car stolen twice in less than two weeks

A Clarksville family is searching for answers after their car was stolen not once, but twice in less than a two-week period.

“The best way I can describe it is it’s unreal,” said Jaclin Perez.

Overnight Thursday, Perez and her husband had to relive the same nightmare they experienced less than two weeks ago.

“This is where our car was parked, and we had all our doors locked and we had our key inside with us,” said Perez. “My husband came out about six am and noticed the car was stolen again.”

Perez’ home surveillance didn’t catch the thieves, but her neighbor’s cameras captured video of her 2006 BMW sedan being driven out of her Ellington Gait subdivision.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Perez. “We want to feel safe in our neighborhood and we definitely don’t.”

The feeling dates back to June 24th.

Perez said on that day, around the same time overnight, thieves stole the family’s same exact car from the very same spot on her driveway.

Video released by Clarksville Police shows the possible suspects trying to access keys to another car in the neighborhood.

The next day, Perez found her car 50 miles away here at Metro Police’s impound lot in South Nashville.

“We went there, we had to pay, we’re out several hundred dollars between impound fees and getting a new key for the car,” she said.

Perez even added new security cameras to her home, but she said the thieves likely struck again.

“This time from the key they had and saved, they came back and took it,” said Perez. “I never imagined they would come back a second time.”

Perez isn’t alone.

Clarksville is seeing a spike in car thefts and vehicle burglaries in recent months.

Clarksville Police Department spokesperson Jim Knoll said the department is working to address the issue and that much of it is tied to teens.

Knoll added in cases of car theft where keys aren’t recovered, owners should re-key or change fobs to prevent becoming a victim again.

“Now we’re coming back? To steal the same car? Again? It seems like things are getting more bold and it makes me nervous for what’s next,” said Perez.

Perez said she thinks a greater police presence in her neighborhood could help to deter criminals.

Police said there is a good possibility the thieves in both incidents are linked.

The suspects are described as two men around 18 years old, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and 160 pounds.

If you have any information, call Clarksville Police at 931-645-8477.