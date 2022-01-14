CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in an accident involving a semi tractor-trailer on Ashland City Road Friday morning in Clarksville.

Police said it happened on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) at Queens Bluff Way at approximately 9:34 a.m. The roadway is completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted at Vista Lane and Old Ashland City Rd.

It is unclear the status of the person injured.