CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in an accident involving a semi tractor-trailer on Ashland City Road Friday morning in Clarksville.
Police said it happened on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) at Queens Bluff Way at approximately 9:34 a.m. The roadway is completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted at Vista Lane and Old Ashland City Rd.
It is unclear the status of the person injured.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.