Clarksville Couple Loses Everything In Saturday’s Storm

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville couple is searching for answers after their home was destroyed by Saturday’s storm.

Starr Pinchbeck says a neighbor’s tree came through her living room.

“We were just hanging out in the living room and high winds started picking up. Something told me to get my family up and out of there. And as we were leaving the living room, going up the steps, a tree crashed through our house,” Pinchbeck said.

Pinchbeck and her husband have been living in their truck ever since, praying for help from the community in their time of need.

“I’m just trying to stay positive, praying and cleaning,” Pinchbeck said.

After a call to the Tennessee Disaster Relief team, a crew went out to evaluate Pinchbeck’s home on Monday, called for equipment to lift the tree, and even booked the couple a hotel room.

“Through the disasters we have an opportunity. And all of us in disaster relief feel like we’re called to do this type of work,” Volunteer James Harris said.

The team expects calls will double for free tree removal services. Volunteers say it will take weeks until Clarksville is back to normal after this unexpectedly destructive storm.