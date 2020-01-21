Clarksville community mourns loss of Honolulu officer with ties to Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The death of a Honolulu officer over the weekend has hit home in Middle Tennessee.

Officers Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez, a former Montgomery County jailer and Kaulike Kalama were responding to an apparent tenant-landlord dispute when they were shot and killed.

It’s a name that protected and served Montgomery County for years.

“I may have met her,” said longtime Clarksville attorney Michael K. Williamson. “She may have walked me into the jail to talk to a client various times and now this has happened.”

Enriquez served as a deputy jailer for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office from 2007 to 2011.

The MCSO also confirms Enriquez served in the Air Force. Friends told News 2 she later moved back to Hawaii where she became a seven-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department.

Although time has passed since her move, Enriquez’s loss still is tough.

“Of course, the military community is similar,” said Williamson. “They’re the same kind of people. They’re taking on a terrible risk to protect other people. It hits home.”

Former coworker at the jail Eddie Keith Mitchell described Enriquez as ”a very wonderful lady” writing on Facebook, “My heart is very sad for her loss.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office also posted on social media of a heavy heart.

A post with her picture writes in part, “Our condolences to the Enriquez family and the Honolulu Police Department. We mourn with you.”

Enriquez’s impact is also felt beyond the communities she’s served.

Childhood friends from afar like Jun Sarmiento shared pictures with News 2 of happy memories.

“Tiff was just full of life and such a positive strong woman,” said Sarmiento. “A great mother, wife, best friend, and like a little sister to me. Definitely going to miss her beautiful soul.”