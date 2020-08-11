Clarksville boutique helps deserving brides find the perfect dress

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wedding Belles boutique is giving back to the brides that sacrifice so much for their communities.

Brides Across America donated dozens of gowns for nurses, first responders and military brides to pick for free.

“They’ve all served their country or they’ve served on the front lines of this COVID crisis and they deserve to know how much they’re appreciated,” Wedding Belle Owner Lisa Forest said.

Forest said Brides Across America handled the application process for each Clarksville bride. Adriana Greco said she’s grateful for the opportunity to take such a stressful cost out of her budget.

“It’s definitely, I’m not going to lie and say it’s not overwhelming,” Greco said.

Greco’s groom is a blackhawk pilot deployed for the next nine months. So she said it’s been tough to plan their wedding without him at home.

“It keeps me busy. It makes me not really get down or think about how he’s away,” Greco said.

Forest said she loved having the opportunity to be with these brides while they’re making this important decision.

“Fort Campbell is just such a part of our community and those soldiers give up so we just want to support them,” Forest said.

16 brides in Clarksville were able to take home their dream dress, saving them hundreds of dollars.