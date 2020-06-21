Clarksville bar cited, closed temporarily after capacity violation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/ClarksvilleNOW) — A popular downtown Clarksville bar was cited for having too many people inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to our partners with ClarksvilleNOW.

Officials said the bar ‘Tarboosh’ on Franklin Street was closed by the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue for violation issues.

Fire officials responded to the bar on police request to see what the maximum capacity for the establishment was.

“I checked my records and their maximum occupancy is 80. I asked security at the door how many people were in the business and he told me 87. We advised the owners that we need to do a headcount. I counted every person that went out of the front door and the final number was 160. That’s double their max capacity and that is without taking into account the COVID-19 protocols. There was no social distancing at all. It was a packed house with 20-30 people waiting to get in.” Captain Michael Rios of Clarksville Fire Rescue

Officials said the bar had their occupancy listed as 80 people.

Due to having too many people inside, fire officials suggested closing for the night to the owner of the bar. The bar was given a citation.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)