SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill.

“If growth rates continue as they have been, we know that we’re going to start having some sewer capacity issues in 36 months from now,” said Daniel Allen.

Allen is Spring Hill’s assistant city administrator and says when it comes to water, it’s been a topic of conversation for years.

“Going back to the late 90s and early 2000s, the city participated in a lot of planning efforts through the Duck River Agency, and we’ve continued to be a partner in that ever since,” he said.

The city’s water supply comes from the Duck River, and with more people flocking to the area, Allen says they need to prepare.

“We’re looking at doing an advanced purification process which would involve construction of a reservoir,” he said.

The reservoir would be built on donated land that sits miles away from the city’s water treatment plant.

Allen says creating this reservoir is something that’s desperately needed to keep up with the growth that’s coming.

“One of the critical things that you have to have to support all of that is a good sustainable water supply,” he said. “So projects like this, putting these kinds of innovative proposals on the table, it’s a new way of looking at some things to make sure that we have that water that we need to not just take care of our residents but also the future businesses and things that want to be here in Spring Hill and the region.”

Allen says right now they are in the very early stages, but he’s optimistic things will move in the right direction.

“Assuming everything goes well and we get the approvals we need and we get the green light, we’re going to put the pedal to the medal and go as fast as we can,” he said.

Allen says they just received their conceptual engineering report that they are currently reviewing.

Once finished, they will submit that report to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation which will have to give its final approval before this project can move forward.