City of Murfreesboro investigating after website hacked

The City of Murfreesboro is investigating after its website was hacked.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A website linked to the City of Murfreesboro appears to have been hacked, according to Mayor Shane McFarland.

The compromised site appears when users try to access their LINK account from the Water Resources Department site.

That page now reads, “Hacked by Iranian Hackers.” The Guy Fawkes mask and Iran’s flag appears on the webpage.

There’s also a message: “We are always closer to you. Your identity is known to us. Your information is for us 🙂 Take care.”

Mayor McFarland confirmed the city is investigating the hack but was not able to share any additional information.

