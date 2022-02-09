LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The town square in Lebanon has been known to flood over the years, and last March, they were hit pretty hard. Town Creek actually runs right underneath the square.

So, the city has set up a system of flooding sensors upstream, starting on the other side of I-40, to warn them in advance if it is going to flood at the square.

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell had only been in office for two months when the flood hit last March.

When officials monitoring the old-fashioned gauge upstream on Stumpy Lane called him to tell him of the impending flooding, he began making calls to business owners on the town square to warn them.

“I figured, there’s got to be a better way”, Mayor Bell explained.

He noticed that it took about an hour and a half for the water to make it from there to the town square.

“I sat down with the team at the City of Lebanon and Lee Clark, who’s our General Services Manager, came up with this idea of these sensors, to put sensors in different parts of the creek so we can measure water levels on our computers and on our phones,” Bell said.

So how does it work?

“The first sensor is here on the bridge,” Bell pointed out. “And it measures the water levels here at Stumpy Lane.”

“The box with the antenna, that’s what sends the signal back to us.”

Clark, the City General Services Administrator who helped bring the system the life, showed us what it looks like on their phones.

“As you can see, it shows the bottom elevation of the creek,” Clark said. “The green is the depth of the water. And the yellow and red are our warning systems when we can expect water to possibly be out on HWY 231 or around the square.”

On the town square, business owners are glad to have this new service.

Britney Wilkerson, Owner of Wilke’s Outfitters which was flooded last March, expressed her appreciation.

“A sensor would give us that one- to two-hour time frame of ‘Hey, the flood’s coming. We can’t stop it. There’s nothing we can do.’ But you can at least come and get your stuff out of your store, or move as much stuff upstairs or out of here as you can,” Wilkerson said.

The plan is to make the data available to the public online and for texts and alerts to be sent to those who may be affected.