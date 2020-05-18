City of La Vergne set to distribute face masks this weekend

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne officials will be distributing face masks that were picked up at the Rutherford County Health Department. This is part of the state initiative to distribute masks to all Tennesseans.

Face masks will be given to residents on May 23 from 8:00 a.m. to noon or until supplies last.

Residents will have to go through the drive thru at City Hall to get a mask.

Masks are not recommended for children under the age of two. City officials told News 2 that masks will not be handed out for groups and individuals can only collect a mask for themselves or immediate family.

