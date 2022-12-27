LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of La Vergne says a “perfect storm” has resulted in them seeking help from Smyrna to meet a water supply issue.

Officials say the trouble began on Friday after software used to read water tank levels at the Inframark Water Treatment Plant froze. Coincidentally, on the same day, in an unrelated incident, a power breaker tripped.

The city says power was eventually restored to the software, but it was not reading the amount of water in the tanks correctly. According to city officials, the affected water supply serves the south side of La Vergne.

Due to winter weather seen over the weekend, a high demand of supply caused a water shortage, according to city officials.

The city of La Vergne says due to short level of supply, residents may notice low water pressure or no water until levels are restored.

“No conservation notice has been issued at this time,” said La Vergne spokesperson Annie Smith, “Once water levels get this low, it takes time to build them back up.”

No other information was immediately released.