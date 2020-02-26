City of Franklin looking to ban dockless scooters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A ban on dockless scooters may soon become the law in Franklin.

Walking around downtown Franklin, it’s hard to find dockless scooters and the city is hoping to keep it that way.

“We’ve seen other scooters, different places, essentially dumped in their community and then they have to deal with it,” said Eric Stuckey, Franklin City Administrator.

It’s that very scenario the City of Franklin wants to prevent through a new ordinance.

“What we heard from folks is the safety concerns, the clutter and impact on our streets and sidewalks,” said Stuckey.

The legislation aims to prohibit on-demand or large-scale scooter services, like Bird and Lime, from operating in the city.

“We wanted to have something on the books ahead of time that says that’s not allowed,” said Stuckey.

Olivia Bane lives and works in downtown Franklin.

“I think it’s positive,” said Bane.

Bane explained her stance on scooters.

“People come here to relax, it’s known as one of the southern quaint little cities,” said Bane. “Yeah, it would disturb it.”

“Banning them outright seems like an extreme,” said resident Jim Hays.

Hays said the on-going debate about scooters is good.

“I don’t think it’s crazy,” said Hays. “I think it’s good to keep trying to get to the right answer.”

Turns out, the search for that scooter solution for Franklin began in the fall of 2019 with a study.

“What we were researching at the time, was a smaller targeted area but even that was not something the community was interested in looking at,” said Stuckey.

“We just need to take a stance on it and move on,” said Bane.

Personal e-scooters would still be allowed.

Stuckey said he expects the Board of Aldermen to vote on the ordinance in two weeks.