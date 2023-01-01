ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Erin is asking all residents to conserve their water usage as the area continues to experience a shortage.

On New Year’s Day, the city announced that residents should conserve their usage until water is restored to the City of TN Ridge.

The city says officials are doing their best to push water to TN Ridge, but customers in Erin should conserve their water so more supply can be pushed to the City of TN Ridge.

In a post, city officials asked residents to report neighbors who they see “washing a car or pressure washing” because their “contributing to other people being without drinking water.”

Residents located in the City of TN Ridge are asked to call 721-3385 if they are in need of a case or water or water voucher.