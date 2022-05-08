DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Dickson Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who passed away on May 5 after battling a short illness.

The police department announced Officer Zack McCay passed away Friday, May 5 at the age of 45 after a brief illness. Officer McCay was previously an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps and a drill sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserve before joining the City of Dickson Police Department in 2017.

Officer McCay gained local fame and was known as the “dancing cop” while working in the traffic division. The police department said he will be truly missed.

“Zack will be tremendously missed by his family in blue and the public he served,” said Dickson Police Department Chief Jeff Lewis. “He was a great officer who always had a positive attitude and a contagious smile.”

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Kaylee.

Officer McCay’s funeral service will held on Tuesday, May 10, at Walnut Street Chruch of Christ. Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. until the service begins.