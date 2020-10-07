City of Clarksville closes police department lobbies after positive COVID-19 cases

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Clarksville announced it will close all police department lobbies following several positive COVID-19 tests among department staff.

Starting Wednesday, lobbies at Police Headquarters at 135 Commerce Street, District 1 Precinct at 211 Cunningham Lane, and District 3 Precinct at 1584 Vista Lane will close to the public until at least October 26.

“The Department will continue to provide full-service law enforcement for the citizens of Clarksville,” Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell said. “But we will temporarily close our lobbies as a precaution to help protect the public and our workforce.”

According to Detective Michael Patterson, the department’s spokesman, the positive cases did not involve officers who had public contact. He said the cases occurred among staff in areas not frequented by the public.

Police can still be reached by calling 911 for emergencies or (931) 648-0656 for general information.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE