FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a months-long debate, Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will decide whether to grant Franklin Pride an event permit Tuesday night.

Franklin Pride, which has taken place at a public park in Franklin for the past two years, has come under fire by some who believe past events have been “indecent, inappropriate, and explicit in nature.” Some have even accused members of the group of grooming unattended children at past pride festivals and other events.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Dozens have spoken out against Franklin Pride during previous BOMA meetings, urging city leaders to reject Franklin Pride’s permit request to host the event this June.

“You think that you are doing things based on laws, but you are doing things, and you are letting Satan in,” Erin Mazzone, a Franklin resident said.

Another Franklin resident, Jerry Medals, told city leaders last year’s pride event included “drag queen bumping and grinding and so on explicitly and sexual movements,” he said.

Another speaker accused the LGBTQ community of having an “agenda,” during public comment. “That agenda is not pro-religious, pro-community, pro-Christianity, pro-family, or pro-America. Rather it seeks the destruction of all of those elements,” she said.

Two city aldermen have voiced their opposition against Franklin Pride, including the Alderman at Large, Gabrielle Hanson, who said some parents accused Franklin Pride members of sneaking children inappropriate materials during last year’s Christmas parade.

“People associated with Franklin Pride worked our crowd, and when parents were not looking, they were slipping them brochures and magnets, and they were putting them in their candy bags,” Hanson said. “To me, that’s a very predatory type of behavior.”

However, Robert McNamara, one of Franklin Pride’s founders, told BOMA the event has always been family-friendly. He promised city leaders to omit the drag show this year if they approved Franklin Pride’s event permit request.

“I know people have moved here to not be with me or my kind, but we are here,” McNamara told the crowd.

McNamara’s husband, Tom Rice, also urged Franklin’s BOMA to grant the permit for Franklin Pride.

“I was at both Prides, and I did not see any children, any, zero, that were not accompanied by a parent or supervising adult,” Rice said. “I mean they weren’t just roaming around wild being molested if that’s what some of you think.”

The initial vote on Franklin Pride’s permit request was delayed March 28 after Alderman Beverly Burger proposed an ordinance that, if passed, would adopt a “Community Decency Policy” to ban any conduct in public areas that the city deems “does not align with generally accepted community standards,” including lewdness, nudity, and sexual suggestiveness.

Some worry if the proposal passes, it could further impact Franklin Pride.

Franklin’s BOMA will hear public comment on both Franklin Pride and the community decency policy Tuesday night at 5, and members will vote at 7 p.m.

To watch the meeting live, click here.

To learn more about Franklin Pride, click here.