City Cafe in Murfreesboro not closing its doors after all

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s oldest restaurant will not be closing its doors after all.
City Cafe in Murfreesboro announced on its Facebook page it will remain open due to the community coming together to support them.
The cafe was able to earn enough money to keep their doors open. A GoFundMe had also been set up and raised over $9,000.
First and foremost I want to thank God for saving City Cafe….He was working through each and every one of you. I truly believe that angels walk among us and YOU are those angels. We love our community! We love our customers! With your loving and continuous support City Cafe will live on!Teresa Kellogg, owner