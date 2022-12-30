Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes.

All seven cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Fairview, TN

– Typical home value: $443,792

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +74.5%

#6. Thompsons Station, TN

– Typical home value: $689,932

– 1-year price change: +19.4%

– 5-year price change: +83.8%

#5. Nolensville, TN

– Typical home value: $751,286

– 1-year price change: +17.9%

– 5-year price change: +76.1%

#4. Franklin, TN

– Typical home value: $832,020

– 1-year price change: +17.5%

– 5-year price change: +80.9%

#3. College Grove, TN

– Typical home value: $1,018,391

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +83.2%

#2. Arrington, TN

– Typical home value: $1,066,208

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +87.9%

#1. Brentwood, TN

– Typical home value: $1,265,791

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +85.7%