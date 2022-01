NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Churches throughout Middle Tennessee are starting to announce cancelations to Sunday service due to expected winter weather.

The following churches will not have service Sunday:

Bethpage United Methodist Church

Whitsitt Chapel Baptist Church

Love Cathedral Ministries

Lewisburg First United Methodist Church (no Sunday school as well)

Inglewood Baptist Church

News 2 will update this list as more churches announce cancelations.