GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Thanksgiving, every single first responder in Sumner County will be delivered a holiday meal, thanks to one local church congregation.

While many jobs take the day off for Thanksgiving to be with families, first responders still clock in ready to help those in need during emergencies throughout the holiday.

As a thank you for their nonstop service, the congregation over at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville put together Thanksgiving meals for the nine employees at the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center and all on-duty first responders in the county.

The congregation said they felt called to give back and use the resources they were blessed with to make a difference. It’s all about serving those who serve us every day.

“It means the world to us that they think of us when we’re away from our families today,” Sumner County ECC Supervisor Katrina Faught told News 2. “It really makes us feel special. They came in with a meal and prayed with us. It was really nice of them.”

“They’re here on a day when most of us get to be with our families, and they’re sacrificing to help keep us safe,” said Gregory Smith, a volunteer with Long Hollow Baptist Church. “We’re very thankful to help first responders, and this opportunity was made available.”

On a day that’s all about thanks, every little thing makes a difference all across the county.