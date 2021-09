NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church in Germantown has some minor damage after an overnight fire.

It happened at The Axis Church off 2nd Ave North just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews say it was a small fire and does not appear to be suspicious. They also said the owners of the church were called overnight.

At this point, fire investigators believe it may have been started by a coffee maker that was left on overnight.

No additional information was immediately released.