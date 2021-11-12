Christmas Village is back after a year off due to COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Christmas Village at the Nashville Fairgrounds is back! After having to take a year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the doors opened again Friday.

Attendance was brisk on opening day as shoppers flocked to the fairgrounds to pick up gifts for relatives and loved ones.

Last year was disappointing for the volunteers of Nashville’s Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club, organizers of the event. It was definitely a COVID Christmas. So, you know they are so glad to be back!

It’s also the 60th anniversary for Christmas Village.

“We are super excited to be here after it was canceled last year,” explained Tiffany Kuhn, Co-Chair for Christmas Village. “This is our 60th year of the event. Shoppers are so happy to be back buying Christmas gifts for their friends and family, and our merchants are so happy to be back.”

Plus, it’s all for a good cause.

“Our beneficiaries, which are Bill Wilkerson Center and Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, will benefit from ticket sales, booth sales and our patrons,” Susan Booth, Christmas Village Co-Chair, pointed out.

The Christmas Village is following Metro Nashville COVID guidelines — not just with the masks required at all metro government facilities. They are also creating more designated eating and drinking areas.

General admission tickets can still be purchased at the door, but no cash is allowed there. You can also get a ticket online.

For more information see the Christmas Village Website.