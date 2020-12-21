“Christmas Star”: The Great Conjunction of Jupiter & Saturn Monday night

For the last several months, Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer together each night as viewed from Earth.

Courtesy of Sky and Telescope Magazine and skyandtelescope.com

On Monday, December 21, they will be closest together – literally 1/5 the diameter of the moon as viewed from Earth. So close that your pinkie finger would cover them up if you held it up!

Although they come close to each other roughly every 20 years as viewed from Earth, this will be the closest conjunction from our viewpoint since 1623 (nearly 400 years ago). The next time they will appear this close will be 60 years from now.

Coincidentally, this is occurring on the Winter Solstice, the day the Sun is at its lowest point in the sky as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. The Winter Solstice also marks the shortest day of the year and the longest night.

It is being called “The Christmas Star” this year because it is occurring so close to December 25, reminding Christians of the “Star of Bethlehem”, which according to the Biblical story, guided the three kings, or wise men, to the baby Jesus.

So how do you see this conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn?

Important: You have to have a clear view of the horizon because it will only be about ten degrees above ground when it becomes visible, roughly 45 minutes after sunset. Sunset in Nashville on Monday is 4:36pm. Look towards the southwest.

To learn more, see this article from Sky and Telescope’s website.