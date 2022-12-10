NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown to Christmas is on. With two weeks to go to Christmas, more Middle Tennessee communities are celebrating the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades this weekend.

Here’s a list of parades happening Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th.

Eagleville

Saturday, December 10

5:00 p.m.

Route: Marches south on Main Street takes a left onto Old Hwy. 99 and ends at the school

Gallatin

Saturday, December 10

12:00 p.m.

Route: Starts on Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pk. then down Main Street, Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School

Saturday, December 10

3:00p.m.

Route: Historic downtown Granville

Millersville

Saturday, December 10

1:00 p.m.

Route: Louisville Hwy. from Pole Hill Road to Long Drive

News 2’s Bob Muller will be the Grand Marshal

Mt. Juliet

Saturday, December 10

11:00 a.m.

Route: Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Rd. to East Division Street off of N. Mt. Juliet Rd.

Murfreesboro

Sunday, December 11

2:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at MTSU on Main Street and ends at Historic Downtown Square

Is there a Christmas parade missing from this list? Email us at pix@wkrn.com.