NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown to Christmas is on. With two weeks to go to Christmas, more Middle Tennessee communities are celebrating the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades this weekend.

Here’s a list of parades happening Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th.

Eagleville

  • Saturday, December 10
  • 5:00 p.m.
  • Route: Marches south on Main Street takes a left onto Old Hwy. 99 and ends at the school

Gallatin

  • Saturday, December 10
  • 12:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts on Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pk. then down Main Street, Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School

Granville

  • Saturday, December 10
  • 3:00p.m.
  • Route: Historic downtown Granville

Millersville

  • Saturday, December 10
  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Route: Louisville Hwy. from Pole Hill Road to Long Drive
  • News 2’s Bob Muller will be the Grand Marshal

Mt. Juliet

  • Saturday, December 10
  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Route: Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Rd. to East Division Street off of N. Mt. Juliet Rd.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Murfreesboro

  • Sunday, December 11
  • 2:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at MTSU on Main Street and ends at Historic Downtown Square

Is there a Christmas parade missing from this list? Email us at pix@wkrn.com.