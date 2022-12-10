NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown to Christmas is on. With two weeks to go to Christmas, more Middle Tennessee communities are celebrating the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades this weekend.
Here’s a list of parades happening Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th.
Eagleville
- Saturday, December 10
- 5:00 p.m.
- Route: Marches south on Main Street takes a left onto Old Hwy. 99 and ends at the school
Gallatin
- Saturday, December 10
- 12:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts on Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pk. then down Main Street, Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School
Granville
- Saturday, December 10
- 3:00p.m.
- Route: Historic downtown Granville
Millersville
- Saturday, December 10
- 1:00 p.m.
- Route: Louisville Hwy. from Pole Hill Road to Long Drive
- News 2’s Bob Muller will be the Grand Marshal
Mt. Juliet
- Saturday, December 10
- 11:00 a.m.
- Route: Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Rd. to East Division Street off of N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Murfreesboro
- Sunday, December 11
- 2:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at MTSU on Main Street and ends at Historic Downtown Square
Is there a Christmas parade missing from this list? Email us at pix@wkrn.com.