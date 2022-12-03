NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christmas parades have been a long-standing tradition for communities in Middle Tennessee. While, some have already marched, here’s a look at which parades are happening this weekend – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

News 2 has compiled a list to help you find a parade near you.

Saturday, December 3

Clarksville

5:00 p.m.

Route: Starts on APSU campus on 8th Street to College Street to University and then around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse and then Franklin Street and ends back on APSU campus

Columbia

6:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Trotwood/W. 7th Street towards downtown and around the Courthouse Square

Cowan

1:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at former Cookie’s Market through town and ends at Cowan Elementary School

Cross Plains

10:00 a.m.

Route: Starts at East Robertson High School follows Hwy. 25 through Cross Plains and ends at Cedar Grove Road

Donelson

2:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Elm Hill Pk. and Donelson Pk. intersection heads north to Donelson Station WeGo Star parking lot

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Fayetteville

5:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at intersection of Thornton Taylor and Wilson Pkwy. then goes up Main Avenue to the square and ends on Washington Street

Goodlettsville

4:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Delmas Long Community Center continues on Memorial Drive turns right onto Main Street and ends at Goodlettsville Plaza

Greenbrier

6:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Greenbrier Elementary School

La Vergne

Parade of Lights at 5:00 p.m.

Route: City Hall to Veterans Memorial Park

Lynchburg

2:00 p.m.

Route: Begins at Wiseman Park and continues around historic square

Pleasant View

10:00 a.m.

Route: City Hall to Highway 49 to Main Street to Church Street ends at Pleasant View Elementary School

Portland

5:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at Freedom Drive goes south on Hwy. 109 to Portland East Middle School

Shelbyville

4:00 p.m.

Route: Regular parade route around the square to North Main Street and Madison Street

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Smithville

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Route: From New Life Connection Center onto South Congress Blvd. to the Downtown Smithville Square

Watertown

3:00 p.m.

Route: Start Round Lick Baptist Church to Main Street and end at Hwy. 70/Main Street

Waverly

1:00 p.m.

Route: Parade on Main Street, starting at First Baptist Church and ending at Dollar Tree

Westmoreland

1:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at Westmoreland Middle School ends in downtown Westmoreland

White House

3:00 p.m.

Route: White House Municipal Park to City Hall ending at West Drive/Hwy. 31W

Sunday, December 4

Hendersonville

1:00 p.m.

Route: Johnny Cash parkway to Memorial Park

Lebanon

2:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at former Lebanon High School location to Park Avenue to East Main

Street and then around the Lebanon Public Square before exiting onto West Main Street and ends at Liberty State Bank

Smyrna