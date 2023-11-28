NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are itching to get into the holiday spirit, there are many Christmas parades around Middle Tennessee throughout December to get you in a holly, jolly mood.

The downtown Dickson Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The route begins at Charlotte Street to College Street at Dickson Middle School.

The 67th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The parade route is from Tullahoma High School to the South Jackson Performing Arts Center. The parade is expected to feature more than 106 guests in its lineup.

The city of Belle Meade will host its first-ever Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. The parade will start on Belle Meade Boulevard at Percy Warner Park, travel northbound on Belle Meade Boulevard and end at Belle Meade Boulevard at Harding Place.

Enjoy sleigh rides with Santa, carolers, a s’mores pit and the look and feel of an old-fashioned Christmas in Bell Buckle. The town will hold its annual event Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 12 pm. and includes Bell Buckle’s ever-popular Christmas Pet Parade, which goes right down Main Street.

Santa and his elves will offer free magical sleigh rides every Saturday around the quaint, tree lined streets. Bring the kids to the pavilion on Main Street to write their letters to Santa and pick up a few candy canes. In case of rain, Santa will be parking his sleigh under the pavilion to stay dry and be available for photos.

“An Old Fashioned Bell Buckle Christmas celebrates the simple goodness of the season – FREE sleigh rides with Santa, a Quilt Walk Tour of Homes, a s’mores pit, a Pet Parade, Gingerbread Decorating contest, and it’s all free! Not. A. Dime! Every bit of it FREE! Your heart needs a smile and your soul needs to relax and take it all in. Bell Buckle takes care of all of that for you.”

La Vergne’s 13th annual Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. The parade begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park with a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and the grand marshal is Aaron Bock, a local Army Reserves and Army National Guard veteran.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Veterans Memorial Park to meet with kids of all ages and take pictures. They will be there after the parade from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The popular free snow rink will be back this winter from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17 (but not open Dec. 15.) The ice rink is not open Monday through Thursday. On Sunday, Dec. 3, the rink will be limited to special needs families only during the noon hour. Entry is first come, first served. Participants are allowed one hour of skate time that rotates out every hour. Skates are available for free, if needed.

Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs will both hold parades on Saturday, Dec. 2. Lafayette will begin at 1 p.m. at TSC and head toward Dollar Tree, then to the square to Scottsville Road and Piggly Wiggly. Red Boiling Springs kicks off at 6 p.m. at Highway 52 East to Highway 56 North, circle around the Palace parking lot then go through town and end at the intersection of Highway 151 and Highway 52.

The city of Springfield is excited to host its annual night-time Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

The lighted Christmas Parade provides businesses, schools, bands and organizations the opportunity to showcase their community spirit and holiday joy by preparing a float or driving in a decorated vehicle. Participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s “Winter Wonderland” theme.

Following the parade, the public is invited to celebrate the opening of Winter Wonderland’s 23rd year at J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Roads. This Springfield tradition boasts a captivating display of thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. Winter Wonderland continues nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, 2023. Admission is free.

Many parades will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 in Robertson County. Cross Plains will start at 10 a.m. as will the city of Adams. White House will hold its at 3 p.m. and Portland will begin at 5:30 p.m. Ridgetop will hold its parade on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Town of Smyrna will host its 48th annual Christmas Parade Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, rain or shine at 2 p.m. The parade will be led by Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin. The parade will travel northbound on Lowry Street from Mayfield Drive to Nolan Drive.

This year’s theme is “A Tennessee Christmas.” Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dance teams and see Santa and Mrs. Claus as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.

Residents are asked to donate to the Christmas Parade Food Drive. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items from spectators along the parade route and participants at check-in. The food collected will benefit Nourish Food Bank.

Nolensville’s Hometown Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. Staging will start at Rolling Hills Community Church, located at 7198 Nolensville Road. The parade will proceed on Nolensville Road through the Historic District, and end on Ballpark Road. A tree lighting will be held at town hall on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Franklin Christmas Parade is always held on the first Saturday in December in historic downtown Franklin. The Franklin Christmas Parade kicks off at the public square. It is a community celebration of the customs of Christmas and has been a Franklin holiday tradition for more than 30 years.

Watertown’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at Highway 70 and East Main Street. There will be a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

The Smithville Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. The parade lineup will be at the New Life Connection Center on Congress Boulevard. The parade will move down Congress Boulevard to Don Cantrell Street around the square then onto West Main Street and will end once it gets to the intersection at South College Street.

Lebanon will hold its Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Rockin Christmas.”

The City of Hendersonville is once again partnering with HolidayFest for the 53rd Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Festival Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade will begin at 2 pm and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. in Memorial Park. The ceremony includes live music and entertainment, food vendors and pictures with Santa!

There will also be a boat parade on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Mallard Point Park to Sanders Ferry Park. Food vendors will be at both locations.

The Primrose School of Gallatin’s Gallatin Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. in downtown Gallatin. The parade can be viewed from anywhere along the parade route (Hartsville Pike, down Main Street, and Broadway to Gallatin High School.)

The theme for this year’s parade is “The Spirit of Christmas.”

Come enjoy this great Gallatin Tradition with your entire family! it is a “not to be missed” event! The parade kicks off at 12:00 pm and will end with Santa Claus kicking off the holiday season!

The Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. In celebration of the 65th anniversary of the hit Christmas song

made famous by this year’s Grand Marshal and beloved entertainer, Brenda Lee, our Christmas Parade Theme will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Donelson Pike and travels north on Donelson Pike. It will conclude at the Donelson Station WeGo Star/RTA parking lot at 3 p.m. All roads reopen on a rolling basis behind the parade.

Mt. Juliet has a new parade route for its Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. In case of rain, the parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The tree lighting will be held Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Tennessee Christmas” and at least

The new parade route is from the Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Road to East Division Street off of North Mt. Juliet Rd. The Grand Marsha is Police Chief James Hambrick. The tree lighting will be held Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

The 2023 Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the downtown square. This year’s theme is “In AWE of Christmas!” In case of rain, the parade will be moved to Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Murfreesboro’s parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Magic.” Floats, musical acts, and, of course, Santa and his sleigh will travel down Main Street beginning at MTSU and ending at the historic downtown square.