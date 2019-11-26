Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.

Christmas on the Cumberland cancelled in Montgomery Co. due to inclement weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Clarksville Parks and Recreation ‘Christmas on the Cumberland’ grand opening is cancelled for Tuesday.

Officials say that it’s due to inclement weather.

The event will not be rescheduled.

However, the community can enjoy the lights starting on Wednesday.

The walk-through event will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 pm. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through January 1st, 2020.

Admission is free.

There will be a Cumberland Light Run on December 14th at McGregor Park.

All of the proceeds from that event will go toward the purchase of new displays for Christmas on the Cumberland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar