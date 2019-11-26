Christmas on the Cumberland cancelled in Montgomery Co. due to inclement weather

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Clarksville Parks and Recreation ‘Christmas on the Cumberland’ grand opening is cancelled for Tuesday.

Officials say that it’s due to inclement weather.

The event will not be rescheduled.

However, the community can enjoy the lights starting on Wednesday.

The walk-through event will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 pm. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through January 1st, 2020.

Admission is free.

There will be a Cumberland Light Run on December 14th at McGregor Park.

All of the proceeds from that event will go toward the purchase of new displays for Christmas on the Cumberland.