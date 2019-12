NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A heartwarming holiday duet from Music City is going viral.

Penn Pennington is a long-time Nashville session guitarist who has played at the Opry for 23 years.

He’s undergoing chemo at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at TriStar Centennial. When his nurse, Alex, found out he was a musician she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her.

Penn’s daughter recorded it and now it’s spreading all over the internet!