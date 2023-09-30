CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of a horse stable in Christiana has been charged with multiple counts of rape following an extensive investigation, according to a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective.

On Thursday, Sept. 28 Jason Lancaster, 51, was charged with multiple counts of rape of a teenaged girl.

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detective said Lancaster owns Pinnacle Stables in Christiana, and it is believed there are other victims as well.

Jason Lancaster (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Leya Victory (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“Lancaster is the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana where he possibly had sexual contact with other victims,” said Detective Amanda McPherson.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the charges include two felony counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness and stalking.

During the investigation, multiple horses were found in need of medical and nutritional attention, according to the sheriff’s office. At least 20 horses were removed from the property.

Authorities reported that a second suspect — identified as 23-year-old Leya Victory, of Christiana — was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Additional charges are pending in the incident, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster is being held on $1 million bond in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is expected to appear in General Sessions Court on Monday, Oct. 2 for a hearing.

Detective McPherson advises “If you feel you have been a victim of Jason Lancaster or feel you can help with information, please call me at 615-904-3190.”

No further details were immediately released.