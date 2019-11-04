Christian rapper TobyMac postpones tour following death of oldest son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christian rapper TobyMac has postponed his upcoming tour after the recent death of his 21-year-old son.

The announcement came in a statement from event company, Awakening Events: “Due to the untimely passing of his oldest son Truett Foster [McKeehan], Toby’s place is at home with his family this fall.”

“The TobyMac Theatre tour in its entirety has been rescheduled to the spring,” the statement continued. All 12 dates, including stops in Chattanooga and Knoxville, will now be in April and May of next year.

According to Awakening Events, current tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled date will be able to request a refund through the original point of purchase, the company explained.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued prayers for the McKeehan family during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Additional questions can be directed to info@awakeningevents.com.

Truett Foster McKeehan died Oct. 23 at his Nashville-area home. A cause of death for the 21-year-old aspiring rapper has not been released.