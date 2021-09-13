Chris Young joins MNPD’s Law Enforcement Talent Showcase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced county music artist Chris Young will join the department’s 14th annual Law Enforcement Talent Showcase.

The event will take place on September 21 at the Nashville Palace on McGavock Pike.

Proceeds will go to the Nashville Children’s Alliance, which provides counseling and support services for abused children.

The event will feature music from Young and nine MNPD acts beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $15.

News 2’s very own Kristina Shalhoup will emcee the event, which includes a silent auction. Attendees can bid on items such as a fiddle autographed by Charlie Daniels and autographed guitars from Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride & Alan Jackson.

All ages are welcome to the event. For information and tickets, click here.