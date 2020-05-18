Chris Stapleton show at Bridgestone Arena rescheduled for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Chris Stapleton concert originally scheduled for October 2 & 3 has been rescheduled.
Chris Stapleton made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Stapleton will now perform at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 22 & 23, 2021.
All tickets will be honored for the new date. If you are unable to attend, you may request a refund. Visit http://livenation.com/refund for more information.
