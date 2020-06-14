China reports 57 new cases, highest daily number in 2 months

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus sit on a bench in front of a propaganda banner encouraging people to wear masks at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China’s government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) – China has reported its highest one-day total for new coronavirus cases in two months and closed the capital’s biggest wholesale food market. The government says there were 57 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday. That included 36 in the capital, Beijing. The market on the capital’s southeastern side was closed after the city of 20 million people reported its first local virus cases in more than 50 days.

China had relaxed many anti-virus controls but the Beijing cases prompted the city government to lock down residential communities near the market.

