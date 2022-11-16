GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.

On Wednesday morning, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was sworn in as an honorary member of 11 Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies, including the Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Vanderbilt, Belle Meade, Cross Plains, Millersville, Metro Nashville, White House, Portland, and Springfield police departments, as well as the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

This brings his grand total to 690 agencies, far surpassing what he dreamed of.

DJ’s dad, Theodis Daniel, said his son was only given five months to live at the time of his diagnosis; he has outlived that by four years.

“He wasn’t supposed to be in the position that he’s in today,” said Daniel. “He understands the severity of his cancer; he knows what the results can be. He’s not afraid. He’s comfortable with it.”

Daniel said a positive attitude is the key to a long life.

“We just take it a day at a time,” said Daniel. “It’s not a good cancer, but he’s happy and I’ll tell you what, that’s the key to life is happiness. It’s not the situation that you’re in, it’s what you make of it.”

DJ greeted everyone in the room with a hug, sang to the audience, and accepted his badges with a smile.

His message to others is, “Stay humble, believe in God, and have faith.”

By the end of the year, DJ’s dad predicts he will be sworn in to 1,000 agencies.