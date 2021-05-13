Child saved from truck in pond in Dickson County

A child was rescued from a truck that went underwater in a pond in Dickson County on Thursday. PHOTO: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was rescued from a truck that went underwater in a pond in Dickson County on Thursday.

According to the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a 2-year-old child trapped in the sinking pickup truck around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Highway 70 West. The child reportedly was in the truck and knocked it out of gear, which caused it to roll down a hill into the pond.

By the time crews arrived to the scene, a family member had rescued the child before the truck fully sank.

The child was checked out by first responders with Dickson County EMS and had no injuries.

The Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department Special Operations Team was able to remove the truck from the pond.