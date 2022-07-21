LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer ended up being arrested on child rape charges, according to La Vergne police.

The department conducted a background check for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after he submitted the request. La Vergne police said the report came back with two sealed indictments for child rape.

Joshua Murrey (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

According to a release, Murrey was contacted on July 19 and invited to meet K-9 officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne police department.

When he arrived, Officer Darby placed Murrey under arrest without incident.

Murrey was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to be held before being transferred to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.