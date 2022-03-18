HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A year-long investigation turned into a standoff in Springfield Thursday after U.S. Marshals attempted to serve one man a warrant.

Officials said they were investigating James Guy for over a year on accusations of child rape and aggravated sexual battery. Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg told News 2 authorities were informed that Guy was living on Elder Drive in Springfield.

U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Guy the warrant at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and a standoff ensued. Roads in the area were blocked off for some time until it ended around 3 p.m.

It is unclear how the standoff ended, but U.S. Marshals said Guy was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

No other information was released.