SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 5-year-old boy shot and killed at a Smyrna park Monday night accidentally fired the gun, according to Smyrna Police.

Authorities released new information regarding the incident, which took place at a basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park.

Officers responded to a call that reported a 5-year-old child, later identified as LaVonte’e Williams, accidentally discharged a handgun at the court. When they arrived, they reportedly rendered aid to Williams, but the injury ultimately proved fatal.

He was transported to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Smyrna police say the gun recovered at the scene was determined to belong to Williams’ father, and Williams had retrieved the firearm from his father’s backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account for the family has been set up. Learn more about it here.