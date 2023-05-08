HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragedy struck a family and community in Humphreys County on Monday.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to News 2’s Stephanie Langston that a 4-year-old was run over by a bulldozer and died from his injuries.
Sheriff Davis said it happened on Turtle Point Road around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
The bulldozer was being driven by a family member, he said.
News 2 is working on gathering more information around the incident and will have updated information on-air and online at WKRN.com.
