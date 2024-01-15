WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A child was rushed to the hospital after being injured while sledding in Williamson County.

An official with the Williamson County Rescue Squad told News 2’s Andy Cordan the incident happened just before 12:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 on Heartland Road. The 10-year-old child reportedly hit his head on a culvert while sledding.

Authorities said the child was rushed to the hospital. It is unclear what condition the child is in.