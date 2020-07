NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was transported to a hospital with facial injuries after a dog attack just south of downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the Tony Sudekum Apartments on University Court, where a child was reportedly bit in the face by a neighbor’s dog.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the child was transported “non-emergency” to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries to the face.

No additional information was immediately released.