Child injured in Coffee County dog attack

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 11-year-old boy attacked by a dog in Coffee County last week has been released from a Nashville hospital.

Coffee County deputies responded Friday to a report of a dog bite on Dobert Road in the northern part of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog attacked a boy and his father. The child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries to his head and arm.

The boy was treated at the hospital and released, deputies revealed.

Investigators said the dog was euthanized because of aggressive behavior.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.