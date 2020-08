NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a water rescue at an apartment complex in Antioch Monday morning.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Preakness Apartments on Bell Road, where that child was pulled from the water.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said the child was hospitalized in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.