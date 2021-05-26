Child hospitalized after near-drowning at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was transported to a Nashville hospital after being found unresponsive in water at a Madison apartment complex Tuesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a reported drowning on Berkley Drive, which is off Gallatin Pike South in the area of East Due West Avenue.

When paramedics arrived, the department said they found an unresponsive child surrounded by bystanders who were performing CPR.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment, but no condition was provided.

No additional information was immediately released.