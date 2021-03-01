Child electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville Sunday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Court close to the J.C. Napier homes.
The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The child was reportedly barefoot and tripped on a power line, according to officials at the scene.
Nearly 1,300 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power in the immediate area as storms moved through Middle Tennessee.
